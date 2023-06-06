BOSTON — Massachusetts prides itself for being a global hub for the biotech and life sciences industries, but with other states on its heels - or themselves boasting of being number one - Bay State leaders are looking for new ways to compete.
At least 18,000 people have flooded into Boston this week for an annual international convention on biotech and life sciences, hosted this year at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Industry leaders and government officials from around the country and the world are among those attending.
"As Boston welcomes BIO here, as you can see from the thousands that are already here and that will flood these floors throughout the week, we want to make sure that Massachusetts signals to the world that we are open for business," Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones said on Monday.
Massachusetts was one of the first states to invest in the biotechnology industry, and government officials continue to see this sector as an important part of the state's economy. But workforce shortages continue to challenge the industry, as well as competition from states like California, Texas and North Carolina.
There are over 1,000 biotech companies in the Bay State, and 18 of the top 20 biopharma companies have a physical presence in the commonwealth, according to MassBio CEO Kendalle Burlin O'Connell.
"We didn't get to be the best place in the world for life science by accident. It's because of an incredible collaboration that we have here between industry, government and academia," Burlin O'Connell said. Industry leaders say the universities in and around Boston churn out a highly educated workforce that feeds directly into the field.
Different States, Different Landscapes
Most of Massachusetts' industry is centered around the greater Boston area. But larger states have several biotech hubs within their borders.
"We have five different markets within Texas," said Victoria Ford, president and CEO of the Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute. "You have the Houston market, which has a heavy focus on cancer cell therapy, and you also have an international port. There's significant infrastructure in Dallas. Dallas has a lot of health care experts, and UT Southwestern is an anchor in that market ... San Antonio's life science industry focuses on military infrastructure because there's so much of it there. Austin has all different parts and pieces as well as UT Austin ... And El Paso partners with the city of Juarez, its Mexico sister, where there are maquiladoras -- large manufacturing plants to support other markets,"
Similarly, in California there are three major markets in the north, south and central parts of the state.
The West Coast market is also deeply connected to other countries, including those in Australia, Japan and Korea, according to Biocom California President and CEO Joseph Panetta.