The extermination of 6 million Jews in the Holocaust will be remembered in Gloucester in a special event that includes the world premiere of a musical work commissioned by the local temple.
The Yom HaShoah program of this local Holocaust Remembrance Day will be this Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m. at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church. “The Grip of Evil: The Endurance of Hope,” by American composer and lyricist Leslie Steinweiss will premiere.
This event is a partnership of the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation and Temple Ahavat Achim, a 117-year-old synagogue that is the center of Jewish life on Cape Ann.
Charles Nazarian, president of the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, welcomes all to attend the program that had to be put on hold due to the pandemic.
“We have been waiting two years due to COVID-19 to share this Sunday’s Holocaust Remembrance program with the community,” he said. “But with the horror once again of war and mass murder in Ukraine, it has taken on even greater significance. The world is again forced to ask how do we respond to such evil and where is hope to be found?”
He described the music of the world premiere as “stunningly beautiful.”
“(It) conveys a poignant message of hope despite the devastation of the Holocaust and the many tragic examples of genocide in human history, including the murderous current actions of Russia in Ukraine,” Nazarian said. “The original compositions, narration and stories make this solemn occasion an opportunity to maintain our resolve never to forget and to build our strength to insure a more just and peaceful future for mankind.”
The program also presents “Liberation Day,” a second new work, for a bass clarinet solo by Manchester-by-the-Sea’s Stephen Bates, an artist and musician of the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra in the nation’s capital for 36 years after which he retired to Cape Ann. Bates was a driving force behind organizing this concert.
Abigale Reisman, music director of Temple Ahavat Achim and local klezmer musician, will present a string composition, “Gedanken,” (Yiddish for “thoughts” or “meditations”).
“I wrote my gedanken about the sadness in our world and the sometimes helplessness we feel as thoughts of the news and horrible events bounce around our minds,” Reisman said. “I turn to spirituality and love to counter the sadness. I turn to art, guarding our humanity and our goodness.”
Throughout the program, storyteller Judith Black will intertwine the music and readings with her own stories based on Holocaust themes. Youth from the temple’s Sylvia Cohen Family Learning Project will read poems written by children in the Terezin concentration camp from 1942 to 1944, and letters from a mother to her daughters during the Holocaust.
Tickets are $45 for preferred seating, $30 general, $10 students with ID, free under age 12. Tickets are available online at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org or at the door.