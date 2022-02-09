Concord Street rezoning plan withdrawn

A pair of land owners have withdrawn a controversial proposal to rezone 44 and 44R Concord St. in West Gloucester from residential to business use.
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of the withdrawal by land owners Geoffrey Kolterjahn and Eric Holdsworth. The men wanted to rezone their West Gloucester land to allow for a contractor’s yard and a boat storage facility.
In recent days, both the Planning Board and the council’s Planning and Development Committee also had voted against the requested zoning change.
“As a result of the recommendations of both the Planning Board as well as the P and D committee, my clients have elected not to proceed forward with their application to rezone their property from R-20 to Extensive Business,” Gloucester attorney Mark Nestor said in a letter to the council read by City Clerk Joanne Senos at the meeting. The applicants had asked the proposal be withdrawn without prejudice.
“Their intention is to continue to mitigate and correct the issues raised by the building inspector and to look at the concerns raised by some of the abutters during both the site visit and prior hearings,” Nestor continued in the letter. “My clients have always striven to be good neighbors and they want to continue in the same vein moving forward.”
The property is the site of a house at 44 Concord St. and a larger back lot at 44R Concord St., for a total of 6.25 acres. Route 128 sits to the north and West Parish Elementary School is located to the south. The Wingaersheek Inn and Motel abuts 44 Concord St., with the inn zoned Extensive Business.
In recent months, abutters have raised concerns about past activity on the site, including vehicle and boat storage, the operation of a contractor’s yard and other activities.
Concerns about the property came to a head last May when, according to a letter to the council from then Councilor at-Large Jen Holmgren when she and Ward 5 City Councilor Sean Nolan held a neighborhood meeting at which she said neighbors had been complaining about the site to the city for at least a dozen years.
Last July, the city Inspectional Services Department sent a notice outlining several zoning violations at the property. City building officials have said during recent hearings they were trying to work with the owners to alleviate issues.
Nestor told the Planning Board in January his clients bought the property in 2002 when it had been a farm. They proposed the rezoning so they could carry on with a contractor’s yard, which would also require a special permit.
“I’m thankful for the transparency and I’m thankful for the actions the City Council and the mayor are taking to get this rectified,” Holmgren said in an interview Wednesday.
Councilor at-Large Jason Grow, chairman of the council’s Planning and Development committee, said in an interview that by withdrawing without prejudice, Kolterjahn and Holdsworth have kept their options open. If a rezoning proposal gets voted down, it can’t be brought back before the council for two years.
“We’ll take a look and see what’s the best use for the property and we’ll go from there,” Nestor said in an interview.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.