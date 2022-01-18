Condo planned for Tappan Street, neighbors push back

MANCHESTER — A developer is looking to transform an old industrial building on Tappan Street into a four-unit condominium, but neighbors are less than thrilled with the project.
Developer Todd Waller and John Seger Architects hope to transform 34 Tappan St. into The Granary. The condominium features two two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units.
Currently, the building is used for storage under C. Burke Storage LLC. When it was first built over a century ago, it served as a grain storage facility.
“The grain would come by train,” Waller explained. “They would offload it to the warehouse and distribute it around the North Shore by horse and carriage.”
Waller said The Granary will keep 80% of its original structure intact.
“It’s incredibly good shape,” he remarked. “The outside is rough, but on the inside — the size of structure, the wood beams and even the floors — are pretty well-preserved. Part of the reason why is because they wrapped the building in small-gauge wire mesh to keep mice away from the grain.”
Waller said he believes the project would greatly improve the neighborhood and the town itself, noting the need for “more housing downtown near public transit.”
In addition, Waller said he hopes to negate the building’s environmental impact by reducing the amount of pavement in the parking lot, adding more vegetation and minimizing surface and storm water runoff in the area.
The Zoning Board of Appeals is reviewing the project for a special permit. As the neighborhood is zoned for single-family households, Zoning Board members are checking if they can permit a project that would transform a nonconforming structure into another type of nonconforming structure.
“(The town bylaws) state the special use can’t be more detrimental than what the current use is,” explained Waller. In his opinion, “an industrial site in the middle of a single-family neighborhood changing to a four-unit condominium is less of an impact.”
Residents on Tappan and Sea streets disagree. This past summer, a petition signed by 27 residents was submitted to the Zoning Board in opposition to the project.
“The safety issues caused by deliberately increasing the area’s traffic flow ... plus the permanent loss of individual privacy and quiet at all hours of the day and night, is way too steep a price to pay for granting approval to an ill-researched ‘improvement’ development that would have life-altering, negative consequences for a quiet, private neighborhood,” wrote Sea Street resident John Jay to the Zoning Board on Dec. 9.
Waller said he’s aware that some neighbors have sought out legal counsel regarding his proposed project.
“I do have a hard time understanding why people are opposed to this project,” he said. “It’s beautifying the site and it improves the environment significantly. I’m hoping that folks see that as a positive change.”
