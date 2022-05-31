Conomo Point seawall replacement to be completed this week

ESSEX — Major construction on the Conomo Point seawall will be completed this week.
Contractors with GZA Engineering Company are expected to pour the concrete to form the final portion of the wall on Thursday, June 2.
“They may be doing some landscaping” in the days to follow, said Essex Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki, “but the substantial completion is expected to be on June 2. The project has run very smoothly and we have no issues to report.”
Back in January, construction began to replace 900 feet of damaged seawall lining Conomo Point. The town has relied on fixes to keep the wall viable since 2018.
Seventy-five percent of the cost of $2.3 million project was funded by the state through its Dam and Seawall Repair or Removal Program. The remainder of the budget was covered by the town with funds earmarked for the repairs in 2019.
Earlier this month, a resident voiced concern to selectmen about the seawall not having a railing. The person claimed visitors were at risk from falling off the near eight-foot drop during low tide.
Zubricki told the Times the previous wall also did not have a railing and had sections just as steep of a drop-off as the new wall.
“We consulted with engineering firm on that,” Zubricki said, “and there’s no requirements for railings on the wall.”
