ESSEX — The Causeway bridge which carries Main Street, Route 133, over the Essex River will get a temporary “footprint replacement” near the start of next year.
The temporary bridge will allow drivers to pass around the original bridge as state contractors work to replace it. The short-term span will retain the same dimensions as the original bridge. Construction is expected to start in early January.
The work is not expected to cause any traffic issues on Route 133 as work on the current bridge will not start until the temporary span opens to traffic.
“(The state’s) goal is to have vehicles travel over (the temporary bridge) sometime in March,” said Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki.
A major crack was discovered in the support system underneath the Causeway bridge during a routine check-up in 2018. Since then, the state has temporarily secured the bridge with steel beams and repaved its concrete deck underneath the roadway.
On Monday, workers with MAS Building & Bridge of Norfolk were on site to inspect the old bridge before work on the temporary bridge begins.
It is unclear when reconstruction work on the original bridge will start. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the project would start in “fiscal year 2021,” which ended June 31. At the time, the project was estimated to cost $4.5 million in state funding.
MassDOT Engineer Chris Leahy directed all questions to the agency’s media relations office.
“We haven’t had a public design hearing yet for the project,” said Jackie Goddard, MassDOT’s assistant secretary of marketing and communications, which will need to be held before construction begins. The hearing was originally planned for sometime in spring 2020, a few months after Essex selectmen reviewed the designs.
Goddard was unable to answer other questions posed by the Gloucester Daily Times in time for publication.
