ESSEX — State contractors have begun work to build a temporary Causeway bridge over the Essex River.
Drivers will use the temporary bridge while the state works to replace the original span, which carries Main Street, also Route 133, over the river.
“They’re starting on the foundation of the temporary bridge,” said Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki. “(MassDOT) expects traffic over the bridge sometime in March of 2022.”
MassDOT previously told the Times it hopes to start demolishing the original bridge in May. Construction on the new, permanent bridge is expected to begin this summer and last until fall 2023.
Since the temporary bridge will be located directly next to the original and retain the same dimensions, MassDOT does not expect any traffic disruptions on Route 133 during construction.
