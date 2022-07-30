Controlled burn Saturday to fight Rockport brush fire to produce 'significant smoke'

ROCKPORT — Local and state firefighters will be conducting a controlled burn in Woodland Acres on Saturday afternoon and evening.
The burn is expected to "assist with limiting the spread and controlling the direction of ongoing fire in Woodland Acres," according to the Rockport Forest Fire Department.
"It is expected that this will produce significant smoke in the area; those living in Pigeon Cove should take note," the department continued in its alert.
The Forest Fire Department and state forest fire crews have been battling intermittent fires in the Woodland Acres trail area at the end of Woodland Road for the past two weeks.
The site saw its third major blaze late Wednesday afternoon. Forest Fire Warden Michael Frontierro said the state lit a controlled backfire near one of the area’s hard-packed trails in order to keep the untamable brush fire away from homes.
Firefighters have been soaking the parameter of the fire to control the spread. The center is left hot because, according to Frontierro, “there’s not enough water in town to take that out.”