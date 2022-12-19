Joseph Lafata, a man convicted of robbing banks in Essex and Salem in 2009, has been indicted by an Essex County grand jury on a charge of armed robbery at the Yellow Sub Shop on Pleasant Street on the afternoon of July 10.
The indictment handed down by the grand jury means the case against Lafata will be transferred to Essex Superior Court, which hears more serious cases than those in district court.
He will be scheduled for an arraignment in Superior Court at a later date and as a result charges pending in Gloucester District Court eventually will be dismissed. Lafata is being held in federal custody at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls, Rhode Island, as a result of his arrest on July 12, a possible violation of his supervised release stemming from his conviction for the bank robberies.
The day after the robbery at the sub shop, police said a man displayed what appeared to be a firearm at the Speedway gas station at 354 Main St. at 10:47 a.m. The suspect demanded money and cigarettes from an employee before fleeing on foot.
Both robberies were caught on surveillance video.
Lafata is not facing charges in connection with the Speedway robbery.
According to the police report, sub shop employees who witnessed the robbery told officers the suspect, who was carrying a pocket-style knife with a silver blade and a machete-style knife, threw a plastic bag on the counter and said “put the money in the bag.”
Employees had noticed the suspect, wearing a royal blue sweatshirt with a company label on the front and back, walking back and forth for hours checking out the place. Police were able to view the shop’s video footage.
Lafata, who turns 42 on Dec. 17, was taken into custody on July 12, a couple of days after the Yellow Sub robbery on a straight arrest warrant, according to the police log.
According to the police report, detectives interviewed a relative of Lafata’s who told them she believed the person wearing a face mask and blue shirt in a surveillance photo from Yellow Sub posted to Facebook was her relative who had been staying with her. He had arrived on July 8 looking for a place to stay. The reports states the relative could not identify the suspect in a photo from the Speedway robbery.
Police executed a search warrant and among other things seized a pair of white Adidas sneakers with three blue stripes which the report states were the same type worn by the suspect in the Yellow Sub robbery.
“Detectives were also aware that Lafata had recently violated his federal probation by leaving a program two weeks prior and had recently arrived back in the city of Gloucester,” the police report states.
According to court documents, during hearings in August, Lafata pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail by agreement of defense counsel. On Sept. 19, he was ordered held without bail following a dangerousness hearing at which his appearance was waived.
Lafata was convicted of robbing the First National Bank of Ipswich in Essex on May 4, 2009, and with the holdup of an Eastern Bank branch on Traders Way in Salem on June 2, 2009. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each of the counts, with the sentences to run concurrently with each other. He was also initially sentenced to three years supervised release on each of the two counts with the time to run concurrently.
On July 19, Lafata waived a preliminary revocation hearing and assented to detention pending a final revocation hearing, according to his federal court docket . A final hearing on the revocation of his supervised release has not yet taken place, and that is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.