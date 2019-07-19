Cooling centers, cancellations come ahead of extreme hazy, hot and humid weather

With extreme heat and humidity forecast through the weekend, municipal officials and event organizers are preparing to deal with the weather.
Several cooling centers have been set up on Cape Ann:
In Rockport, the town is opening a cooling shelter for Rockport residents from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the community room at the police station at 168 Main St.
In Essex, the Senior Center on Pickering Street will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will be TVs available for use, and board games. There is a kitchen and fridge. If anyone needs a ride to the center, transportation is available by calling the senior center at 978-768-7932.
"Stay cool and please check in on your neighbors," Rockport police advise. "People of any age can become ill from the heat if their body can't compensate and properly cool it off."
Cancellations, postponements
The Concert Winds Trio performance this Saturday at the Annisquam Village Church in Gloucester has been cancelled due to excessive heat forecast for the weekend. No make-up date has been scheduled. For further information please visit www.annisquamvillagechurch.org/music
The Compaq Big Band concert originally scheduled for Sunday at the Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Gloucester, has been postponed until Wednesday, July 24, at 7p.m. The excessive heat and possible showers forecast for Sunday evening have prompted the postponement. Concert Director David Benjamin invites everyone to join him Wednesday evening. Concert sponsor Tony Corrao of Precision Roofing will be offering hot dogs and beverages while they last. For information, please call David Benjamin, 978-281-2286 or visit DavidLBenjamin.com
