The story "Gloucester man raises thousands in memory of his wife: Ugandan royalty," published in print and online, requires correction. Juliet Mullen passed away from endometrial, not pancreatic, cancer. Her husband Mike is raising money for cancer research at Beth Israel Lahey Health. Contributions can be made in Juliet Mullen’s name on the web page bidmc.org/give (choose "other" and write in Ovarian Fund) or by calling 617-667-7330.