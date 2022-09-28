The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor Andrea Holbrook at 978-675-2713.
The story, "Gloucester, Rockport Methodist churches to close in November," published online and in print, requires correction. The churches are expected to close at the end of November. The local church congregations have no authority over the buildings, but will make recommendations for their use to the conference of the United Methodist Church which owns them.