The story “Town Meeting on new Rockport zoning bylaws Monday,” published online and in print, requires correction. Article C, which if approved would allow for accessory dwelling units in all zoned areas in town, stipulates at least a six-month accessory dwelling rental, not 30 days as the original story said. “This is a significant difference as a 30-day rental would not deter Air BnB rentals,” said Planning Board Chairman Jason Shaw.