The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.

The original version of the story, "Cod cuts to cost fleet," published online and in print Dec. 9 requires correction. The headline should read, "Limit set at 754 metric tons, down from 1,752." Also, for clarification, the new stock assessment states that the Georges Bank cod stock is overfished. The New England Fishery Management Council sets catch targets for the recreational catch for Georges Bank cod rather than limits. Also, the council's motion was referred to the regional administrator of the NOAA Fisheries Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office (GARFO). 
 

