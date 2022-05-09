The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
Due to a reporter's error, the costs to both replace and renovate modular classrooms at Beeman Memorial and Plum Cove elementary schools were misstated in the original version of the story "Beeman modulars to be fixed first," published in print and online. A study found it would cost $3.5 million to renovate vs. $7 million to replace. The city has chosen to renovate.