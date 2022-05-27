The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
The original version of the story "Moulton to introduce bill geared to lobstermen coping with right whale rules," misrepresented the timing of the bill. The Salem congressman has already introduced the bill.
Due to a reporting error, the date of the proposed remote meeting extensions in a state Senate budget amendment was incorrect in the original version of story "Council to discuss Senate budget bills," published online and in print. The correct date is Dec. 15, 2023.