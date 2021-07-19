The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
Due to an editor's error, the headline " Races to solidify by week's end," needs correction and the story clarification. The deadline to submit nomination papers for certification of signatures to the Board of Registrars is July 27 at 5 p.m. July 27 is is Tuesday next week, not this Friday. The ballot will be solidified soon after.
Also incumbent James O'Hara's name was omitted from the list of those seeking a councilor at-large seat.