Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.