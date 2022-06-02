The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
The last paragraph of the original version of “Seine boats get a makeover,” published online and in print, was garbled. It should have read: As far as St. Peter’s Fiesta goes, Joe Novello noted the nine-day Novena prayer session starts on June 13 at the American Legion Hall at 8 Washington St. No refreshments will be served and masks are encouraged. For the parade on Sunday of Fiesta, Novello said they have three trailers available for those who want to create a float. Those interested in creating a float can contact St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee member Rose Aiello at 978-283-1664.