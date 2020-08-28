The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
A correction is required for the story "Remote start, then hybrid for Gloucester High School" in Thursday's paper. Gloucester High School will only offer the online learning service, PLATO, beginning Oct. 13 to students who have opted out of the hybrid model and wish to attend all classes remotely for the entire year.
Remote learning for all other students will be a mix of online, live-streamed lessons with Gloucester High teachers and offline assignments.
Also, the Plato online courseware that Gloucester High School uses is a product of Edmentum, an online learning company. It is not a product of Westfield State University.