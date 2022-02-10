The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
The type of Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Award won by the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute, named in the original version of the story "GMGI wins statewide economic impact award," published online and in print, requires correction due to incorrect information given to the Times. It will be receiving a Silver and a Workforce Innovation Award for the Northeast Region from MassEcon.