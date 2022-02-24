The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
- Mari Martin will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the Seaport Grille, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester., not the 1606 Restaurant at the Beauport Hotel as listed in the original version of Tunes on Town, published online and print.
- Chief Eric Smith said the Gloucester Fire Department will not be using grant funding for home visits or smoke and carbon monoxide alarm installations as stated a press release from the state Department of Fire Services. The incorrect information was included in the original version of the story, "Gloucester Fire wins $8,000 to teach children fire safety, install alarms for elders," published online and print.