The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor Andrea Holbrook at 978-675-2713.
- The story, "Artist, patron of the arts passes at 80," published in print and online Sept. 7, misstated where Phil Cutter resides. He lives in Rockport.
- In a recent "Cape Ann People in the News," published in print and online, the wrong major was listed for Jason Stasio, who made the dean's list at St. Lawrence University this past spring semester. Stasio is a neuroscience major and a mathematics minor.
- The story, "Parade of Sail wows throngs during Schooner Festival," published online and in print, needs a clarification. Judy Keith of Gloucester is a volunteer with Maritime Gloucester and with Gloucester Adventure Inc., steward of the 1926 schooner Adventure.