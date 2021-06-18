The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
The story "Rockport selectmen candidates face off in online debate,'' published in print and online, needs correction. Candidate Mike Polisson does not favor an override of tax-limiting Prop. 2 1/2 to give the town's schools $777,336 for operating expenses.
Due to incorrect information provided to the Times, the article "Salem studying body cameras for police" in Friday's Times and online needs correction. The issue was included in a short-term borrowing vote on this year's Capital Improvement Plan, which the Salem City Council approved 10-1 at its most recent regular meeting. The decision does not require a second and final vote at the council's next meeting, so the issue has been formally settled.