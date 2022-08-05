The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor Andrea Holbrook at 978-675-2713.
• The original information on photos accompanying the story, "Two vying for 5th Essex seat square off in forum," published online and print, incorrectly referred to Democratic candidate D. Nathaniel Mulcahy as the incumbent. Mulcahy is challenging the incumbent, state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, in the Sept. 6 primary. Also attending the forum was Ashley Sullivan, a Republican running a write-in campaign for the primary, to get on the November ballot.
• Due to an editor's error, the federal Department of Health and Human Services was mistakenly referred to as a state agency in the original version of Karen Favazza Spencer's column, "Stop Poisoning Gloucester," published in print and online.