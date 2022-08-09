The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor Andrea Holbrook at 978-675-2713.
Due to incorrect information provided to the Times, an article published online and in print on Monday, Aug. 8, "Moulton to visit Community Project Funding sites on Cape Ann, North Shore," requires a correction in regards to Community Project Funding for The Open Door food pantry. The Community Project Funding will support five hunger-relief programs — Acord, Beverly Bootstraps, Our Neighbors' Table, The Salem Pantry and The Open Door — on the North Shore through five separate projects, including $200,000 for The Open Door’s current expansion. In addition, the address of Moulton's site visit on Monday, Aug. 8, in Salem was to 73 Lafayette St., the future site of a new North Shore Community Health center.