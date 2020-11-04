The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
In the original version of the story, "Gloucester says yes to new school," published in print and online, the cost to be paid for the building by the city and residents was incorrect.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority has committed to pay a maximum of $26.9 million which leaves $39.8 million of the $66.7 million cost for the construction project to be paid by the city and its residents.
.