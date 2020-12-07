The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.

Due to a reporter's error the story "Company to donate 600 gallons of oil to families in need" requires corrections. The Rockport Rotary did not contribute as a club, but several individuals Rotarians donated personally. And J.M Walsh Oil Co.  collected more than $1,000 from donors, allowing it to give 1,100 gallons total to help 11 families. President Janelle Favaloro said if the company receives more donations, it will award more oil.

