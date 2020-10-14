The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
• The story, "COVID cases reported at high school, Pathways," published online and in print, reported a large number of those infected by the virus were isolated cases in the city’s schools. The city says that is not the case, that the many of the newly infected attended large gatherings or social events.
• An email address in the story, "YMCA looking for local artists for wall mural," published online and in print, was incorrect. Artists seeking more information may email Cape Ann YMCA Director Tim Flaherty at flahertyt@northshoreymca.org.