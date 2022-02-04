The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
The story, “$1M grant unites Gloucester’s overdose resources,” published online and in print, omitted that the Fishing Partnership Support Services is a member of the Gloucester Addiction Coalition.
The recent “Business Briefcase” and the story “Couple opening cafe in Magnolia,” both published in print and online, said the Happy Humpback Cafe in Magnolia serves clam cakes. Clam cakes are not currently on the menu, but co-owner Miraj Budak said the cafe is not ruling out serving them as a special in the future.