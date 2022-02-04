Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

A wintry mix. Some icing possible. High 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.