The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
- The story "Rosa to lead Health Board," published Sept. 8, online and print, erroneously said Joe Rosa retired in 2005 as Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute's director of protein development. He retired from that position at Biogen.
- In the Woods to Writing Desk column "This one goes out Essex residents ... only," published in print and online Aug. 27, incorrectly reported the owner of Gull Pond. The pond is owned by Gordon College in Wenham.
- The story "Coming to life," published in print and online Aug. 20, reported that the city would be spending $1 million on cosmetic fixes to St. Ann School plus $19,000 a month in rent for two years. Gloucester CFO John Dunn said the budget to house the Veterans Memorial Elementary School staff and student body at the former Catholic school for two years is $1 million, including rent, move in/out, furniture and equipment storage, technology updates and building renovations.