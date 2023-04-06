The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor Andrea Holbrook at 978-675-2713.
- Due to a reporting error, the name of the Massachusetts Secretary of the Executive Office of Economic Development was misspelled in the story, "State Ways and Means brings budget hearing to seaport," published online and in print. Her name is Yvonne Hao.
- A story published online and in print in the April 5 edition on an Autism Acceptance Month essay contest with Northeast Arc contained an incorrect email address and phone number for submitting contest entries. The correct contact for Gloria Ricardi Castillo is gcastillo@ne-arc.org and 978-924-5834.