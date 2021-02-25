The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
The story "Linda Lowe, former city clerk and baseball lover, dies at 72," published in print and online requires correction. Dana Jorgensson's surname was misspelled, and she is a Rockport resident.
A photograph on Thursday's Page 1 showed two women rowing across Gloucester's Inner Harbor. They were in a practice racing dory, not a seine boat as the accompanying information said.