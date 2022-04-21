The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
A correction is needed for the story,"Rockport students to host debate for town clerk candidates," published online and in print. Jonathan Ring is a former Rockport Housing Authority chairman and no longer sits on the panel.
The story "Three seek single selectman's seat in Manchester," published online and in print, was in error saying only one seat is open. There are two; a current selectman seeks to keep his seat, while Eli Boling is not running for re-election after serving as a selectman for three terms.
"I've been on board for nine years — some of them more challenging than others," said Boling. "2020 and 2021 were a lot of work. I have a number of personal goals like to pursue more and I think it's time for someone else to step in and help out town."