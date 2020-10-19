he Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
• Due to a reporter's error, Mila Barry's name was misspelled in the original version of the story, "Art for Equity," published online and in print.
• A letter to the editor, "We owe it to our kids" by Tony Gross, published online and in print, should have referred to Question 3 and not Question 2 on Gloucester's ballot for the Nov. 3 election. Question 2 is a statewide question about ranked choice voting, while Question 3 appears only on the Gloucester ballot and concerns a debt exclusion to pay for a proposed school.