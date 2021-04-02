The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
• The original version of the story "Human resource policy changes being sought," published online and in print, reads that Massachusetts Intermunicipal Insurance Association (MIIA) outside counsel John Davis sent an email to the City Council stating that attorney Regina Ryan was acquired to protect the city and city officials. Instead the city’s insurer, the MIIA, and its outside counsel, attorney John Davis of Pierce, Davis & Perritano, recommended that Ryan of Discrimination and Harassment Solutions LLC be retained for the job. In a letter to the City Council, Davis explained that the city’s insurer “retained this office to protect the city and city officials against any claims that may arise out of the harassment complaint.” This office is Pierce Davis & Perritano LLP.
• Because of incorrect information given to the Times, gallery hours for the show "Lines in the Sand," featuring the work of two Cape Ann artists, were not accurate. The show may be viewed at the Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St. through April 30. on Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Appointments are suggested.
• A photo of a peregrine falcon that appeared on page 8 of the March 26 edition as well as online was incorrectly attributed. The photo, by Joshua Stacy, was originally posted on the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology’s website.