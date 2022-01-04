The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
- Due to a reporting error, the story, "Verga seeks tone reset in City Hall," published in print Dec. 31 and online, requires correction. Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga has one son, not two, he represented Ward 5 on the City Council, and his web radio show is called "Unfinished Music."
- In the story, "Fluttering hope in a new year," also published in print Dec. 31 and online, the quote “Hope is a thing with feathers…” was misattributed. It was from Emily Dickinson.