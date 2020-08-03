The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
* The article "6th District candidates take to the virtual debate stage" on Monday's Page 1, requires correction. Candidate Jamie Zahlaway Belsito was unenrolled before she joined the Democratic Party in 2016.
* Kaitlyn Swenson will not be attending Lesley College — actually Lesley University —as reported in the story "'We're struggling ... and we're growing'," published in print and online. Swenson will be attending Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts.