The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
In the original information for the lead photo with the story "More pot shops coming to island," published online and in print, brothers Sam and Andrew Schwartz were misidentified, and pictured in a room with mature plants, not Ocean Breeze Cultivation LLC's "mother room." Another photo did show them in the "mother room."
In the original information for a photo for the story "Essex Scarecrow Festival back for second year," published online and in print, the pirate and mermaid skeleton display at 24 John Wise Ave. was created by the Ginn family, not the Cedar Hill Farm B&B at 22 John Wise Ave., which the Ginns sold last year.