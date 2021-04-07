The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.
Due to a reporter's error, Strategic Land Ventures was misnamed in the articles "Possibly last 40B negotiation this Tuesday" and "$1.5M raised for alternative affordable housing option in Manchester," published online and in print.
The 40B project proposed by Strategic Land Ventures for Manchester would not comprise 157 affordable units as stated in "$1.5M raised for alternative affordable housing option in Manchester." The proposal comprises 75% market-rent apartments and 25% apartments priced at 80% of Area Median Income, which Commonwealth regulations deem affordable.
Rents at the Powder House Lane project, supported by 245 Manchester donors, are not set, as the article stated, at “30% or less of what 80% of the households in the metropolitan area make per year.” These rents are reported to be at a level affordable to residents earning about 50% of Area Median Income.