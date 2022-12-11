The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor Andrea Holbrook at 978-675-2713.
The time for the "Messiah" sing at the First Parish Church, 10 Central St. in Manchester, this past Sunday was incorrect in story, "5 things to do this weekend," published online and in print.
The quote in the original headline, "BankGloucester head: 'Its something outside our control'," published in print and online, was out of context. Patrick Thorpe, president and CEO BankGloucester, was referring to an attack on a third-party payment platform or payment rail, such as those used in the debit and credit card processing world, that moves money from someone paying to the business or person being paid, which led to fraudulent charges on some debit cards issued by Bank Gloucester. "We spend a lot of time and resources making sure our systems are secure," Thorpe said. "Everyone who lost money was made whole."