The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor Andrea Holbrook at 978-675-2713.
- The story "Donor to match $100,000 for library capital campaign if locals chip in." published online and in print, requires correction. The anonymous donor has issued a challenge, and will match dollar for dollar up to $100,000 any donations from locals given to the library campaign by Dec. 31.
- The headline on the story "Rockport man medflighted after falling 15 feet," published online and in print, requires correction. The man who fell was from Manchester and was working at the property. He said he injured eight ribs and a vertebra, and was expected to make a full recovery.