* A headline on a story, published online and in print, about Conomo Point restrictions put in place by Essex officials was incorrect. Effective immediately, access to Conomo Point has been restricted to Essex residents and Gloucester clammers with the proper permits for the time being.
Also, Gov. Charlie Baker has issued a stay-at-home advisory, not an order.
* The number of COVID-19 cases in Gloucester, published online and in print Wednesday, was incorrect. Fifty-four cases have been confirmed since the start of the outbreak. There have been two deaths; 22 are currently active in isolation, including two in the hospital; and 30 have recovered.
