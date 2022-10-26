Council approves $29M loan for Sawyer Free Library project

Gloucester's City Council unanimously approved a $29 million loan order to finance the addition and renovation of Sawyer Free Library during a public hearing Tuesday night.
The 9-0 vote unlocks a critical Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners Construction Grant award of about $9.3 million. The vote also should boost fundraising efforts, project proponents say.
The Sawyer Free 2025 fundraising campaign has netted about $15.2 million in committed funds, including the state grant.
Mayor Greg Verga on Wednesday said he was grateful the City Council approved the loan order.
“This loan,” Verga said, “is a necessary step to allow the Sawyer Free Library to access some much-deserved state grant money and build on their fundraising efforts. I have a lot of confidence in this group and am looking forward to seeing our community enjoy this modern and updated library building."
The Sawyer Free 2025 campaign seeks to modernize and expand the library by 2025 by fully redesigning the building’s interior and adding a 15,000 square-foot addition while preserving the building’s historic exterior.
“Your ‘yes’ vote is for all the people of our city,” said Mern Sibley, president of the Board of Trustees of the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library told councilors.
She said the city provides money to support the library, while the library’s corporation maintains the buildings and grounds and supports programs.
She said the loan order furthers this roughly century-long public-private partnership, allowing the project to move ahead while the corporation repays the loan over the next five years or so. Sibley said the campaign has already raised grants, donations and pledges for more than half the project's estimated $28 million cost.
In a statement Wednesday, Sibley thanked the City Council "for their support and their belief in the importance of giving Gloucester the 21st-century library it deserves.”
About 70 people watched the public hearing on Zoom, with about a half dozen speaking in favor of the project and one, Linda McCarriston, having reservations about the project's scale.
Project financing
City CFO John Dun, explained the complicated funding mechanism to finance the project.
The $9.3 million grant, Dunn said, from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners (MBLC) runs directly to the city.
“So the entire project came down to the city to be able to accept the grant from MBLC as well as to issue rolling debt as we move forward,” Dunn said. The plan is to borrow money during construction, which the city expects to exceed revenue coming in.
“But, at the end of the day, the idea would be that we are going to be rolling short-term notes at relatively low interest rates,” Dunn said. Over the next five to seven years, the loan would be repaid, he said, and the city will not have to invest any money in putting up a new library.
Library' Executive Director Jenny Benedict said the provisional grant from the MBLC has time limits, with a grant contract agreement deadline of Jan. 9, 2023. The city has to demonstrate sufficient funds to complete the project, and Benedict said the loan order fulfills this requirement. The grant would be distributed over five years, from fiscal 2023 through fiscal 2027, she said.
Benedict also said the project is subject to the city approval process. The project timeframe has shifted a bit, she said, due to modifications to the exterior façade requested by the Historic District Commission. Benedict said the modifications have been well-received by the library and the architects who are working to respond to them, with the city’s planning process schedule to take place early next year.
Richard Quateman, president of the board of Temple Ahavat Achim on Middle Street, which is a neighbor to the library, said the temple supports the project.
“I come to you tonight to express the full support of Temple Ahavat Achim for the expansion of the library. As we are often called the people of the book, the library is a wonderful and important part of our community and we look forward to working with the library and the city as this very, very important project moves forward,” he said.
“A new library will be an integral component in revitalizing our fair city and be a valuable and meaningful resource for years and years to come,” said Lisa Orlando Ryan of Essex Avenue. The professional librarian had worked at the Sawyer Free Library from 2003 to 2017 and she said she had moved to Beverly where she works in a state-of-the art library building, making her realize how obsolete Gloucester's present library is.
Before the City Council passed the loan order, Council President Valerie Gilman asked to amend the motion by requesting an annual presentation to the full City Council to discuss the library’s fundraising efforts on paying back the loan. This amendment passed 9-0.
“Definitely a good idea, be happy to do it,” Sibley said.