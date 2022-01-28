The stabilization of archways at the Hammond Castle Museum on Hesperus Avenue was one of nine projects the City Council unanimously approved funding for this week.
“There are not many places that can talk about restoring their 12th and 13th century Romanesque archways,” said Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard, who read out the positive recommendations from the council’s Budget and Finance subcommittee during a meeting Tuesday via Zoom. “This is great.”
Money to repair the archways was among nearly $600,000 in Community Preservation Act funding requests for mostly historic preservation projects around the city for various organizations.
On Tuesday, the council held nine public hearings on the various projects. In most cases, the funding requests covered only a portion of a total project’s cost, with the exception of a $9,800 request from the city’s Cemeteries Advisory Committee for the restoration and preservation of gravestones at the First Parish Burial Ground off Centennial Avenue.
Pamela Tobey, co-chairperson of the Community Preservation Committee, said the committee provides the opportunity for community organizations and nonprofits to apply for projects that fall within four areas: open space, historic preservation, recreation and affordable housing.
The money, from a 1% property tax surcharge, is in part matched by the state. Each year, 10% of the money raised by the surcharge is dedicated to each category and the rest goes into a general reserve fund.
According to the presentation, the Community Preservation Committee’s general reserve balance after the grants are made will be about $1.2 million. The committee also has $76,000 in a reserve fund for community housing and $76,000 in reserve for open space and recreation. There’s $800 left in a reserve fund for historic preservation.
Councilor at-Large Jason Grow and Memhard both lamented that the city did not decide to allocate the maximum 3% surcharge when voters approved the Community Preservation Act in November 2008. Memhard noted that Rockport’s surcharge is 3%. He said the state plans to match 40% of community preservation funding this year.
“I was disheartened we didn’t go at a higher rate,” Grow said. “We have left literally hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars on the table. We do incredible things with this funding. It benefits our community, absolutely.”
One project highlighted for the council was the work to stabilize and repair the 12th and 13th century Romanesque and Gothic archways at the Hammond Castle Museum, a medieval castle constructed in 1926 by inventor John Hays Hammond Jr. to house his collection of art and artifacts from ancient Rome through the Renaissance.
The estimated cost of the archways project is $220,000, and the amount requested and recommended by the Community Preservation Committee and approved by the City Council was $110,000.
Tobey said the request would pay for work on archways in three locations “that have deteriorated due to weatherization.” The money would help pay for a detailed inventory of all stones to make sure there is proper placement, and the structures would be dismantled to repair the marble.
“It is something that is extremely important to our property, and the stabilization of these pieces is something that will actually enhance the property as well as create a safe environment for visitors that come to the castle on annual visits,” Hammond Castle Museum Executive Director Linda Harvey said. About 40,000 people did so last year.
Harvey also told councilors the museum has been trying to reach out to the community as much as possible. It has hosted “free kid days” during April vacation, open houses, and was a part of the illuminations for Gloucester and Rockport this past season. This year, the museums plan on having free admission days every Tuesday for Gloucester residents with proof of residency, she said.
The seven other projects to be funded are:
- Gloucester Lyceum & Sawyer Free Library Saunders House Stabilization Project
- involves the hiring of a structural engineer, mural conservation, replacement of timbers and extensive masonry work. Total project cost: $163,395. Amount approved: $81,697.
- Ocean Alliance Paint Factory Engineering and Permit Study:
- Development of engineering plans and construction drawings for the restoration of the Manufactory building, plus environmental permitting. Total project cost: $263,500. Amount approved: $151,500.
- Schooner Adventure Rudder Inspection and Preservation:
- Total project cost: $25,000. Amount approved: $10,000.
- Annisquam Village Church Exterior Restoration:
- Replacement and repair of shutters, downspouts, repair of clapboards, and upgrade of exterior doors to be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant. Total project cost: $48,199. Amount approved: $15,000.
- Gloucester 400 Historic Documentation Preservation:
- Restoration and preservation of historically significant documents and photographs. Total project cost: $95,555. Amount approved: $49,905.
- Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation Meetinghouse Green Restoration: Restoration of the Meetinghouse Green to address ADA accessibility and the return of historic features. Total project cost: $339,700. Amount approved: $130,000.
- Trustees of the Reservation Ravenswood Park Parking Improvements: Expand available parking from 10 to 23 spaces, including two ADA-accessible spaces. Total project cost: $59,900. Amount approved: $37,700.
