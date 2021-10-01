Gloucester’s City Council has recommended that a management audit of the city legal and human resources departments be conducted.
The unanimous decision to back the audit came as Councilors at-Large John McCarthy and Melissa Cox and Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard — all a part of the city’s Budget and Finance Standing Committee — made the request after the city contracted a fair number of outside legal services in addition to moving a part-time attorney to full time to supplement the human resources department.
“Several departments have already been (audited),” McCarthy said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “There were some deficiencies in one of the departments to cover another department and that is why these two departments are being highlighted.”
According to Gloucester’s charter, a complete management audit of each city agency should be made at least once every eight years. Such an audit’s purpose is to identify any areas which hinder or prevent the agency from performing its assigned responsibilities, goals or objectives; offer suggestions for the removal of such obstacles, and to suggest ways in which the responsibilities, goals or objectives might better be met; evaluate the adequacy of the agency’s management practices with respect to fiscal controls and use of available personnel and equipment; and to suggest specific ways and means by which the agency’s functions and services might be improved.
Additionally, the charter requires a department to go before the City Council if it plans to reorganize and the council hold a public hearing on the plans — neither of which the city has done for this specific instance.
McCarthy noted that he had been through audits when he was the city’s police chief and said they can often be constructive and point to things that departments are doing well.
“I’m hoping that the next City Council continues on this path and follows the charter and reviews all of the city departments in a like fashion,” he said.
The first request by councilors for a management audit of these two departments in February was rejected by Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken’s administration. The mayor said in her written response to the councilors that her “administration would be responsible for the implementation of an audit of the Legal Department and the Human Resources Department, or any department for that matter.”
The charter contradicts the mayor, stating that “(The Council) shall award all contracts for such audits and shall, through its standing committee on ordinances and city administration, oversee the conduct of all such audits and the implementation of recommendations made therein.”
Councilor Sean Nolan said Tuesday that he “does not think that we will find anything wrong, but it is our duty to do our diligence and to follow through with the charter.”
Earlier this month, City Auditor Kenny Costa told the Times that all city departments are audited annually and that the Fiscal Year 2020 report is under review by the Government Finance Officers Association and the city auditor office is closing the books for fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30.
“We’re planning for the fiscal year 2021 audit report to be issued in December 2021 or early 2022,” Costa emailed the Times.
Costa was referring to budget audits, which are different than management audits.
