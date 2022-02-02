The City Council unanimously confirmed the appointment of Jill Cahill as Gloucester’s chief administrative officer, with a term to expire on Feb. 14, 2024.
In addition, the council recently confirmed the reappointments of Chief Financial Officer John Dunn, Assessor Nancy Papows and Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro, to terms that expire on Feb. 14, 2025.
Mayor Greg Verga told the council in a meeting on Zoom on Jan. 25: “Today we started our fourth week in office and I don’t know what I would have been doing without Jill there. Jill has the experience before she got to the city, and she has the experience of the last four and a half years working for the city that’s been ideal and perfect to help us hit the ground running.”
Verga said he appreciated the council’s Ordinances and Administration subcommittee’s 3-0 vote to recommend Cahill, and he urged the full council to support her appointment.
“Jill has proven herself, has been proving herself and I’m so pleased with the progress we have made so far,” Verga said, “and I look forward to the next 700-and-whatever-many-days left in this term with her by my side.”
“I ask for all of your support tonight,” said Cahill, who was most recently the city’s community development director since 2017. “Four weeks in and I think we are off to a really good start. I couldn’t be more excited and dedicated to working with this mayor. His principles of transparency and collaboration, planning and results — he keeps me focused on that as we move through our very fast-paced days and they are the guiding principles that I’m dedicated to making those happen.”
“I think Mayor Verga is very lucky to have you, we are all lucky to have you,” said Councilor-at-large Jeff Worthley. “There probably hasn’t been someone as credentialed as you in this position in at least the last 25 years.” He thanked her for her service so far and said the bar has been set high for her.
Councilor-at-large Tony Gross said he has worked with Cahill on a few projects “and I can’t speak highly enough about her. She is a consummate professional, well organized, brings a lot of intelligence and experience to this position. I think Greg made an outstanding choice on this.”
Council President Valerie Gilman was among some councilors who took the time to praise the reappointments of Dunn, Papows and Ciarametaro and the work they have been doing.
“I just wanted to take an opportunity to speak to these three unbelievably outstanding members of city staff,” Gilman said.
The council unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included Dunn, Papows and Ciarametaro’s reappointments and the appointments and reappointments of others to various committees, commissions and boards
