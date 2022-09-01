The City Council voted 8-0 Wednesday night for a declaration of an emergency measure regarding the safety of the city’s train crossings after a series of recent incidents with the gates falling on cars or trapping them have been highlighted on social media at the Washington and Exchange streets crossing.
The measure the council has called for is temporary and would be in place for 60 days, said Councilor-at-Large Jeff Worthley, who prompted the call for the last-minute special meeting held on Zoom.
It takes a vote of at least six councilors to call for an emergency declaration.
The council during a more than 1 1/2-hour remote meeting asked, among other things, that the MBTA “station MBTA crossing personnel or transit police to supervise traffic during operating hours at all crossings” and assign maintenance technicians on site daily until problems have been resolved.
If the MBTA is unable to do this, the council requested the agency fund details of police or firefighters to manage traffic control at the city’s crossings. The council also asked the MBTA to documents its findings to the council and mayor and post large signs with an emergency 800-number for residents to report problems.
Councilors also resolved that it would be unacceptable for a solution in which gates stay down longer, creating delays that would tie up traffic on Washington Street.
Councilor Jason Grow was absent from the meeting.
City Council President Valerie Gilman told councilors the declaration would be sent to the chair of the state Department of Public Utilities and the chair of the MBTA’s Board of Directors, both of which have oversight over the MBTA.
Ward 5 Councilor Sean Nolan and Worthley said the council’s action was in no way a reflection of the efforts of state lawmakers and Mayor Greg Verga’s administration, but a reflection of residents’ concerns.
Concerns about the gates hitting cars or drivers being caught by the gates was prompted by a July Facebook post by retired Deputy fire Chief Stephen Aiello outlining an incident in which his wife’s car was hit by a crossing gate.
A Facebook video on Aug. 27 showing a white car having a close encounter with a train at the crossing also sparked a further a round of concerns.
Worthley said the incident with Aiello raised the question of whether this was a one-off incident. He gathered feedback on Facebook, and found this had happened to at least 29 others.
There have been efforts to resolve the issue. Gilman read a letter from the MBTA to Tarr outlining changes to the Washington Street crossing including a “change to the crossing operations so that the crossing gates stay down for the duration of when a train is at the platform until the train clears the crossing, a significantly longer period than the current design.”
Gilman read an email from Verga sent to her on Wednesday, saying neither he nor Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill were able to attend the special meeting due commitments to previously scheduled meetings.
“As you know, I’ve been consistently working with Senator (Bruce) Tarr, Representative (Ann-Margaret) Ferrante and officials from the MBTA to resolve the issues related to the train crossings,” Verga wrote. “As an update, Keolis was on site again today since the first outbound train and all gates are functioning properly. The gates at the Washington Street crossing are a newer technology than the other crossing gates through the city and Keolis has made the necessary program changes to the Washington Street gates to address the safety concerns.”
Verga said Keolis, which operates the Commuter Rail for the MBTA, will be making upgrades to the Cleveland, Maplewood, and Cedar/Willow gates this fall.
“The upgrades will take place at the end of September early October. Commuter rail service will be stopped at Gloucester Station proper during the upgrades to the rest of the line. ... If the City Council decides to put a request forward to my office, I will respond once it is received, ” Verga wrote.
The city’s general counsel, Suzanne Egan, said other than letting their concerns be known, the City Council does not have any authority when it comes to the MBTA, which is a state agency, other than to make a request.
