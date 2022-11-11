Gloucester’s City Council voted against moving to a single tax rate for homes and businesses following a public hearing Wednesday night.
This despite the fact the council’s Budget and Finance Standing Committee had recently voted in favor of a single tax rate and members of the business community favored it.
By a vote of 8-1, with Ward 1 Councilor and Budget and Finance Chair Scott Memhard voting “no,” the council opted to keep a split tax rate, preserving the commercial, industrial and personal property (CIP) shift factor at 1.03 for fiscal 2023, which has been in place since fiscal 2017.
Under this scenario, the estimated tax rates would be $10.59 per $1,000 of assessed value for homes and $10.94 per $1,000 for businesses, though these rates could change slightly as they are set.
Homes valued at $500,000 would pay $5,295, $15 less than if there were a single tax rate, while businesses valued at $500,000 would pay $5,470, $160 more than if there were a single tax rate, according to a presentation by city Principal Assessor Nancy Papows. The tax rate would have been an estimated $10.62 per $1,000 had the council opted for a tax factor of 1.
Classification serves to shift the city’s tax levy from residential properties to commercial, industrial and personal property ones.
“The focus is on determining whether to shift a portion of the tax levy from one classification of property to another,” Papows said.
In Gloucester, residential properties make up nearly 91.3% of the seaport’s total taxable value, while commercial, industrial and personal property make up the rest, 8.7%
The city’s taxable value has jumped 16% from fiscal 2022, Papows said, with residential properties increasing in value by 16%, while commercial and industrial property values grew at slower rates, 9.5% and 7.5%, respectively.
Ken Riehl, the CEO of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, advocated for a single tax rate.
“The CIP’s share of tax revenue continues its downward slide over the past nine years, now at a near historic low of 8.7%, down almost 50% from 30 years ago,” Riehl said.
While Riehl said he understands that this is due to skyrocketing home values, “this still does not bode well for our businesses as we are not seeing strong commercial growth.”
“It’s time to give the homeowners a break,” said Steve Aiello of Linden Road. He favored a gradual increase in the shift of the tax levy onto businesses over a number of years as he worried about residents living on fixed incomes.
Adam Bartke, the controller at Gorton’s, one of the city’s largest employers, said the seafood company was proud to have operated in Gloucester for more than 170 years.
“And we want to have fairness in the tax structure to allow us to continue to be a pillar of this community,” he said.
Councilor at-Large Jason Grow moved to recommend keeping CIP shift at 1.03. He said this was based on unprecedented residential growth in recent years taking on more of the share of tax levy.
Memhard said his perception as an East Gloucester resident and as someone who operated a waterfront business for 40 years is colored by constraints on what can be done on Gloucester Harbor due to marine industrial zoning and the state’s Designated Port Area designation.
“I think the 1.03 is appropriate,” said City Council President Valerie Gilman. “We’ve stuck with that for the last seven years … and at this point in time based on the conversations that occurred at B. and F. and part of this, I believe this is the right way to go.”
Grow’s amendment passed 6-3 with Memhard and Councilors James O’Hara and Tracy O’Neil voting “no.” The amended motion for the 1.03 CIP shift passed 8-1, with Memhard the lone dissenter.
