Residents will be able to sound off on proposed zoning amendments meant to spur the creation of more housing in the city, amid some residents’ concerns the changes might increase density, make parking scarce, and strain the city’s water and sewer infrastructure.
The City Council is set to hold a public hearing on some of the amendments this Tuesday, March 8, at 6 p.m.
The Planning Board recommended nine zoning changes last fall in light of the goals of the city’s 2017 Housing Production Plan meant to create more housing — not just affordable housing — throughout the city. The public will be able to weigh in on seven of the proposed zoning changes approved by the council’s Planning and Development Committee on March 2.
The changes that were recommended include:
Eliminating the special permit requirement for two-family conversions with an exterior change, so that exterior changes to make the conversion would have the same permitting process as new two-family construction and conversions that don’t require homeowners to change their home’s exterior.
Allowing two-family homes in the RC-40 zoning district of Eastern Point and Magnolia shore.
Allowing for the consideration of three-family homes by special permit in the low-density R-30 zoning district.
Allowing for three-family homes by right in the high-density R-5 district encompassing neighborhoods around the downtown where three-family homes are now allowed by special permit.
Making dimensional changes to remove the requirement to double the lot size in R-80, R-40, RC-40 and R-30 for two-family construction or conversions.
Modifying lot width requirements to allow for a simplified lot configurations.
Increasing residential height from 30 to 35 feet for single, two and three-family homes, and increase multifamily height downtown to 45 feet.
However, not all of the Planning Board’s recommendations will be up for debate Tuesday night.
Last week, Planning and Development voted to put off discussion of the proposed change to allow three-family conversions by right in the R-5 district and tabled discussion on increasing building heights. This discussion will come at a later date.
Part of the reason for delaying these proposals, committee members said, was to get more answers about a parallel process regarding the state’s multifamily zoning requirement for MBTA communities, which were passed as part of a state economic development bill last year.
The state law requires MBTA communities to “have at least one zoning district of reasonable size in which multifamily housing is permitted as of right and meets other criteria,” according the state’s website. Such zones would have a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre, be no more than a 1/2 mile from a train or bus station, carry no age restrictions and be suitable for families with children. According to the state’s website, the “minimum multifamily district unit capacity requirement” for Gloucester is 2,270 units. A community that fails to comply with the requirements would ineligible for certain state grants.
To learn more about these requirements, the City Council and Planning Board are scheduled to meet jointly on Zoom on Wednesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. to discuss Department of Housing and Community Development’s draft guidelines.
